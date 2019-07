The city received light rain on Thursday, lowering the temperatures in the area

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The city received light rain on Thursday, lowering the temperatures in the area.

Rain started in the morning and continued till sunrise with intermittently.

According to Met office, temperature lowered to 33 degree celsius and humidity level reached 58 per cent. However, breeze blew at 5kph speed.