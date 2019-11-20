UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smog Grips Lahore Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Smog grips Lahore again

Polluted air in the shape of smog hit the provincial metropolis once again on Wednesday forcing residents to cut down their outdoor activities and stay indoor as much as possible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):Polluted air in the shape of smog hit the provincial metropolis once again on Wednesday forcing residents to cut down their outdoor activities and stay indoor as much as possible.

The city's Air Quality Index was recorded below 170 while in some areas it was recorded as high as 350 in the morning, which later reduced around noon.

A spokesman of WWF-Pakistan, a non-governmental organization working to conserve the environment, while talking to APP said that environmental issues in Punjab were not only affecting routine life but also causing respiratory diseases among residents.

He said that around 1000 bricks baked in coal-fired kilns pollute at least an area of two kilometres with toxic smoke.

However,he added that by using zig-zag technology this pollution could be reduced upto 40 percent.

According to Environment Protection Department (EPD), besides awareness campaigns steps were being taken to overcome smog and EPD teams raided and sealed brick-kilns operating with outdated technology causing environmental pollution.

Multiple factors such as smoke from brick kilns, burning of stubs of crops, smoke emitting vehicles,factory emissions etc are some of the main factors that have given impetus to smog currently.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Vehicles WWF-Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Getting Dirty to Get Clean! U.S. Government Englis ..

3 minutes ago

Mirza confirms resignation as SAPM on media affair ..

7 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Not Proposing Officially to Russia to S ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korean Finance Minister Calls on Japan to Lift ..

2 minutes ago

New IMF Program Crucial for Economic Stability of ..

2 minutes ago

Germany eye Spain, Portugal or Belgium for March f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.