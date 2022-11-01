UrduPoint.com

Weather To Remain Dry In Plain, Cold In Northern Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 09:47 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most plain areas and cold weather in northern areas of the country, during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most plain areas and cold weather in northern areas of the country, during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country and cold in the northern areas. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Murree.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir lower 15 mm, Pattan 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore, Babusar 03, Bagrote , Skardu 01, Punjab: Murree 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -04C, Skardu and Kalam 01C.

