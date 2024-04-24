Open Menu

10 Dead As Floods Wreak Havoc In Kenyan Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 09:11 PM

10 dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital

Storms and flash floods turned roads into gushing rivers and swamped homes with waist-high muddy water across the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Storms and flash floods turned roads into gushing rivers and swamped homes with waist-high muddy water across the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.

The East Africa region has been lashed by relentless downpours in recent weeks, as the El Nino weather pattern exacerbates the seasonal rainfall.

Across Nairobi, vehicles were stuck in the deluge and people waded through floodwaters in slum areas to reach safety.

"The number of bodies recovered so far are 10 and we have other people who are missing," Fred Abuga, a local police commander, told AFP.

According to the Nairobi county governor's office, an estimated 60,000 people, mostly women and children, have been "severely affected" by the floods.

The Kenya Met Department warned that "heavy to very heavy" rainfall was forecast in various parts of the country until May.

In one incident Wednesday, police fired tear gas to disperse angry residents who had blocked a main highway with long queues of cars calling for government action over the floods.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Police Governor Water Vehicles Nairobi Kenya May Women Gas Government

Recent Stories

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan vis ..

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan visits general bus stand, inspect ..

3 minutes ago
 Director General HDA for completing development w ..

Director General HDA for completing development work on Gulistan-e-Sarmast Hous ..

3 minutes ago
 EU parliament's youngest lawmaker eyes re-election

EU parliament's youngest lawmaker eyes re-election

3 minutes ago
 Fake chilli factory unearthed

Fake chilli factory unearthed

3 minutes ago
 WASA launches comprehensive campaign to test quali ..

WASA launches comprehensive campaign to test quality of water

26 minutes ago
 Food Authority team conducts operation in Jackson ..

Food Authority team conducts operation in Jackson market harbor area

26 minutes ago
KCP Captain Shahzaib Rind calls on Balochistan CM

KCP Captain Shahzaib Rind calls on Balochistan CM

25 minutes ago
 PNCA to organize folk, classical & Sufi dance perf ..

PNCA to organize folk, classical & Sufi dance performances on Int'l Dance Day

25 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan ..

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan calls on Minister for Privatis ..

25 minutes ago
 Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy ..

Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy at 'turning point'

24 minutes ago
 USC to hold ‘E-Kachehry' on April 25 (tomorrow)

USC to hold ‘E-Kachehry' on April 25 (tomorrow)

25 minutes ago
 Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Departmen ..

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World