11 Irregular Migrants Held In South Eastern Turkey

Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

MARDIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 11 irregular migrants trying to enter illegally from Syria were held in southeastern Turkey, security sources said on Wednesday.

They were rounded up at the Syrian border of Mardin's Kizilltepe district, while further processing is underway, the insiders added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

More Stories From World

