139 Terrorists Neutralized In 4 Months In Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

139 terrorists neutralized in 4 months in Turkey

Up to 139 terrorists have been neutralized during the past four months in anti-terror operations in Turkey, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday

ANAKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Up to 139 terrorists have been neutralized during the past four months in anti-terror operations in Turkey, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Over 300 caves, shelters and warehouses used by the terrorists have been destroyed, and large amounts of weapons of ammunition have been seized in Operation Kiran, which was launched on Aug.

17 in the country's southeastern provinces of Van, Hakkari and Sirnak to fight the Kurdish YPG/PKK fighters.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, has launched a more than 30-year armed campaign against Turkey. The YPG is considered as PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

