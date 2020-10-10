2020 US Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump will be back on the campaign trail for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis as key swing states Florida and Ohio deal with voter registration and mail-in ballot crises.

Trump will hold his first rally since his novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis in Sanford, Florida on Saturday, his campaign announced in a statement.

"Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event in Sanford, Florida on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT [11:00 p.m. GMT]," the campaign said on Friday.

Earlier, Trump said during an interview that he "feels perfect" and stopped taking COVID-19 treatment medication. He also said he was retested and feels virus free although he does not know the test results yet

NEARLY 50,000 BALLOTS BUNGLED IN OHIO

A single county in the US state of Ohio has admitted that almost 50,000 mail-in ballots sent to voters could not be used and will have to be replaced, the local election board responsible admitted on Friday.

"We can now confirm that 49,669 voters received an incorrect ballot," the Franklin County Board of Elections (FCBoE) said in a Twitter message.

JUDGE BLOCKS BID TO EXTEND VOTER REGISTRATION IN FLORIDA

A US Federal judge has blocked an attempt by four civil rights groups in Florida to extend the deadline to register to vote after the state's voter registration website crashed due to abnormally heavy traffic, a court order showed on Friday.

Florida is a crucial swing state, having the third most electoral votes, where the race between Trump and Biden is tight.

TWITTER ANNOUNCES ANTI-MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN

Twitter has announced new rules to provide its platform from being used to disseminate false information aimed at confusing the US national election process ahead of the November 3 vote, the social media giant announced on Friday.

TRUMP WANTS 'OBAMAGATE' REPORT RELEASED BEFORE ELECTION DAY

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be very disappointed if the Justice Department fails to produce a report on the origins of the Russian collusion allegations before the Election Day. Earlier, Axios reported that US Attorney General William Barr told Republican officials the report would not be released ahead of the November 3 election.

"I will very disappointed if that Axios piece that you read to me is true. I will be very disappointed because they have had plenty of time to get this done," Trump said in an interview to radio anchor Rush Limbaugh.

Barr appointed US Attorney John Durham to investigate allegations that Obama administration officials weaponized American intelligence in an attempt to defeat Trump's 2016 bid and then undermine his presidency. Media speculate that Trump seeks an expedited declassification and release of materials that might give him a political advantage ahead of the election.

The United Kingdom (UK) government should use its authority to prevent Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana and his wife, Megan Markle, from intervening and trying to influence the US presidential election, Congressman Jason Smith wrote in a letter on Friday to UK Ambassador to Washington Karen Pierce.

Prince Harry and Megan had recorded a joint podcast urging US citizens to turn out to vote in high numbers and make a statement against what they alluded to as hate speech, misinformation and online negativity, Smith wrote.