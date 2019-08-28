UrduPoint.com
23 Killed In Mexico Bar Fire Likely Caused By 'attack': Prosecutors

23 killed in Mexico bar fire likely caused by 'attack': prosecutors

At least 23 people were killed and 13 badly wounded in a fire that was likely caused by an "attack" at a bar in eastern Mexico, prosecutors said Wednesday

Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :At least 23 people were killed and 13 badly wounded in a fire that was likely caused by an "attack" at a bar in eastern Mexico, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The fire in the city of Coatzacoalcos, which broke out Tuesday night, "may have been the result of a vile attack," said a statement from prosecutors in the state of Veracruz, a flashpoint in the bloody turf wars between Mexico's rivaldrug cartels.

Media reports said a Molotov cocktail had been thrown into the bar.

