UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 People Injured In Yalta Amid Heavy Flooding, Situation Now Stable - City Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

24 People Injured in Yalta Amid Heavy Flooding, Situation Now Stable - City Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The situation in the Yalta region has stabilized following severe flooding in Russia's Crimea, a total of 24 people were injured, according to the Yalta city administration.

"The situation in Greater Yalta is stable," the head of the Yalta city administration, Yanina Pavlenko, said in a video address released on Facebook, adding that there are now only two areas where flood waters remain a cause of major concern.

A city administration spokesperson told Sputnik that, according to the latest data, a total of 24 people were injured amid heavy rains and flooding in Yalta, while two people remain missing.

Earlier, Pavlenko said that there were 18 injured, one person missing, and one person dead.

Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov has thanked regional governors for offering help in dealing with the consequences of massive flooding.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday that over 1,700 people, including more than 300 children, have been evacuated in Crimea amid heavy rains and floods, with nearly 200 currently housed at temporary shelters.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Flood Russia Facebook Yalta Rains

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

8 hours ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

9 hours ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

9 hours ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

9 hours ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

10 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.