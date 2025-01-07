Open Menu

53 Dead As Heavy Earthquake Of 6.8 Magnitude Jolts Tibet

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:50 AM

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

Several buildings have collapsed owing to heavy earthquake which caused deaths

TIBET: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) At least 53 people were killed and several others injured in a powerful earthquake struck Tibet area of China this morning, the international media reported on Tuesday.

Several buildings collapsed due to heavy earthquake which caused deaths of 53 people.

The tremors were felt in Tibet, Nepal's capital Kathmandu, northern and northeastern regions of India. The China Earthquake Networks Center reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8, with a depth of 10 kilometers, and its epicenter was located in Tingri County, Tibet.

The earthquake occurred at 9:05am local time in China, followed by several aftershocks in the region.

The Chinese news agency confirmed that homes collapsed in Tingri County, Tibet, which resulted in 53 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Chinese media described the earthquake as the most severe to hit the region in the past five years.

The reports also showed that the buildings in Kathmandu and Nepal were shaken by the tremors, with the quake's magnitude recorded at 7.1 in the area.

Meanwhile, in the Indian state of Bihar, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1. It struck at 6:40am local time which caused buildings to shake for 5 to 6 seconds.

Related Topics

India Injured Earthquake China Kathmandu Nepal Media

Recent Stories

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to ..

Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17

9 hours ago
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

11 hours ago
 Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations a ..

Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport

11 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway P ..

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..

11 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

11 hours ago
 PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora ..

PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues

11 hours ago
 India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand ..

India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World