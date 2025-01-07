53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

(@Abdulla99267510)

Several buildings have collapsed owing to heavy earthquake which caused deaths

TIBET: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) At least 53 people were killed and several others injured in a powerful earthquake struck Tibet area of China this morning, the international media reported on Tuesday.

Several buildings collapsed due to heavy earthquake which caused deaths of 53 people.

The tremors were felt in Tibet, Nepal's capital Kathmandu, northern and northeastern regions of India. The China Earthquake Networks Center reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8, with a depth of 10 kilometers, and its epicenter was located in Tingri County, Tibet.

The earthquake occurred at 9:05am local time in China, followed by several aftershocks in the region.

The Chinese news agency confirmed that homes collapsed in Tingri County, Tibet, which resulted in 53 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Chinese media described the earthquake as the most severe to hit the region in the past five years.

The reports also showed that the buildings in Kathmandu and Nepal were shaken by the tremors, with the quake's magnitude recorded at 7.1 in the area.

Meanwhile, in the Indian state of Bihar, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1. It struck at 6:40am local time which caused buildings to shake for 5 to 6 seconds.