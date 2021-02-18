6.2-magnitude quake hits 147 km SSW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu -- USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 147 km SSW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu at 06:37:30 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 19.0092 degrees south latitude and 167.8888 degrees east longitude.