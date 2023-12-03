Open Menu

7.4-magnitude Quake Kills At Least 1 In Southern Philippines

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 10:00 AM

7.4-magnitude quake kills at least 1 in southern Philippines

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A 7.4-magnitude offshore earthquake that hit southern Philippines late Saturday night has killed at least one and injured two others, local authorities reported Sunday.

The local disaster reduction office reported that a woman from Tagum City in Davao del Norte province was killed when a wall of her house collapsed. Her husband and child were injured.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council was still assessing the quake's impact and has yet to confirm any quake-related deaths or injuries.

In an updated report on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology upgraded the magnitude of the earthquake from 6.9 to 7.4.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 10:37 p.m. local time (GMT 1437), hit at a depth of 25 km, about 30 km northeast of Hinatuan town.

The institute said the tectonic quake, which was felt in parts of Mindanao island and central Philippines, will cause damage.

The institute has recorded over 500 aftershocks till Sunday morning, some with magnitude of over 5 and 6.

The institute also issued a tsunami warning Saturday night, prompting residents living in the coastal areas close to the epicenter to evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland. The residents returned home after the institute lifted the tsunami alert.

Philippine Coast Guard said Sunday morning that all vessels and aircraft were placed on alert to be ready for dispatch.

Last month, a 6.8-magnitude offshore earthquake, hitting about 34 km northwest of Sarangani town with a depth of 72 km, led to at least nine deaths, according to Philippine authorities.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Fire Earthquake Alert Tagum Davao Philippines Women Sunday All From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

58 minutes ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

10 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

10 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

10 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

10 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

10 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

11 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

11 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

11 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

11 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

11 hours ago

More Stories From World