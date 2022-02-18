UrduPoint.com

About 170 Flights Canceled In The Netherlands Over Looming Storm - KLM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 05:20 AM

About 170 Flights Canceled in the Netherlands Over Looming Storm - KLM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Dutch flagship airline KLM said it had canceled 167 flights scheduled for Friday over a looming storm.

"Due to stormy weather in Amsterdam on Thursday 17 February and Friday 18 February 2022, our flights to, from, or via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol may be disrupted," the company said in a statement, adding that 167 flights had been canceled.

On Thursday, the meteorological service of the Netherlands issued a warning over the storm Eunice, which is expected to hit the country on Friday.

The speed of the wind currently reaches 139 kilometers per hour (86 miles per hour) in some parts of the country.

>