About 200 People Poisoned With Sandwiches in Algeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) At least 198 people have been hospitalized in Algeria after having eaten sandwiches in fast food cafes, national media reported on Monday.

According to the En-Nahar broadcaster, the list of the hospitalized people includes 23 children.

The eldest victim is 80 years old.

The poisoned people ate sandwiches in two cafes in the northern city of Oran. A preliminary analysis of the sandwiches showed that they contained expired sauce and "suspicious" minced meat.

There are no reports about any poisonous substances found in the sandwiches.