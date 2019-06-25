UrduPoint.com
Acting US Border Patrol Chief To Resign In Coming Weeks - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:06 PM

Acting US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is expected to resign from his post in the coming weeks, media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Acting US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is expected to resign from his post in the coming weeks, media reported on Tuesday.

Sanders is expected to resign as the US government is facing criticism for the poor conditions migrant children are kept in while in US custody, the New York Times reported citing a Federal official.

Sanders replaced Kevin McAleenan who was appointed acting secretary of homeland security after Kirstjen Nielsen resigned from her post.

