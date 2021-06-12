Adverse Effects Reported by 0.1% of Vaccinated People in Russia - Watchdog

The adverse reactions after the COVID-19 vaccines in Russia were recorded in no more than 0.1% of cases, Alla Samoylova, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, Roszdravnadzor, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The adverse reactions after the COVID-19 vaccines in Russia were recorded in no more than 0.1% of cases, Alla Samoylova, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, Roszdravnadzor, told Sputnik.

"The adverse reactions after the use of vaccines against the coronavirus have been so far recorded in no more than 0.1% of vaccinated [people] in the Russian Federation," Samoylova said.

Russia conducts the free vaccination against COVID-19 in all regions, having registered four homemade vaccines - Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and Sputnik Light.