Afghan Security Forces Free 43 Servicemen, Civilians From Taliban Prison In Zabul Province

The Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) have freed 43 personnel and civilians from a Taliban prison in the southern province of Zabul, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) have freed 43 personnel and civilians from a Taliban prison in the southern province of Zabul, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of Afghan National Security Forces' (ANSF) operations in Shahjoy district of Zabul province last night, 43 members of the security and defense forces, including several civilians, were released from a Taliban prison," the ministry said in a statement.

Twenty of those released, including four civilians, were transferred to the province's capital of Qalat, while the rest joined the ANSF in other parts of Zabul.

According to the Afghan Defense Ministry, the servicemen pledged to return to the ranks of the country's forces to defend the "lives and property of the people."

