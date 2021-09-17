UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan May Soon Face Food Crisis - Kazakh President

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:11 PM

Afghanistan may soon face a food crisis and it can become a global issue due to the potential mass exodus of refugees, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday

"According to UN estimates, Afghanistan is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe and this is far from an exaggeration. In the near future, the country may face an acute food crisis, this disaster will inevitably cross the borders of the Central Asian region and, in its consequences, will acquire a global scale, primarily due to the forced migration of the population," Tokayev told the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Dushanbe.

