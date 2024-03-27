AFP 0900 GMT News Advisory
March 27, 2024
Paris
-- TOP STORIES --
+ Six presumed dead in US bridge collapse
+ Israel Pounds Gaza after UN ceasefire resolution
+ Thailand passes same-sex marriage bill
+ Olympic flame to burn near Louvre
US-transport-incident,WRAP
BALTIMORE, Maryland
Authorities in Baltimore are set to focus on expanding recovery efforts after a cargo ship slammed into a major bridge, causing it to collapse and leaving six people presumed dead.
750 words 0930 GMT by Aziz El Massassi. Picture. Video
Also moving: US-accident-transport,FACTS
Israel-Palestinians-conflict,WRAP
GAZA STRIP
Israeli forces pound targets in Gaza in the war sparked by the October 7 attack and fight Hamas around several hospitals despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.
900 words 1100 GMT by Adel Zaanoun with Joshua Melvin in Jerusalem. Picture. Video. Graphic
Thailand-politics-LGBT-law,WRAP
BANGKOK
Thailand's parliament passes a same-sex marriage bill, paving the way for the kingdom to become the first Southeast Asian nation to recognise LGBTQ marriage equality.
550 words 1000 GMT by Montira Rungjirajittranon. File Picture. Video
Oly-2024-flame,WRAP
PARIS
The Olympic flame is set to burn in the Tuileries Garden in front of the Louvre museum for the duration of the Paris Games in July and August, a source involved in the discussions tells AFP.
500 words moved
-- BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE --
US-accident-transport-Baltimore,REPORTAGE
BALTIMORE
A massive, uncontrolled cargo ship was bearing down on one of the most heavily used bridges in Baltimore harbor and police had only moments to react before the unstoppable disaster turned into an even bigger tragedy.
500 words moved by Aziz El Massassi. Picture
US-accident-transport-economy,FACTS
WASHINGTON
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is likely to cause substantial economic damage for as long as it continues to block shipping in the Port of Baltimore.
550 words moved by Daniel Avis
-- ISRAEL/HAMAS WAR --
Israel-Palestinians-conflict-politics,FOCUS
RAMALLAH, West Bank
Nineteen years after assuming the presidency, Mahmud Abbas has timidly begun reforming the Palestinian Authority under US pressure, though diplomats are unconvinced a revamped administration is ready for a post-Gaza war future.
800 words moved by Hossam Ezzedine and Chloe Rouveyrolles-Bazire
Israel-Palestinians-conflict-science-climate,FOCUS
BEIT DAGAN, Israel
Israeli scientist Ellen Graber has spent years researching ways to save chocolate crops from climate change. But with the government slashing spending to fund the war in Gaza, her project is one of hundreds now hanging in the balance.
700 words moved by Ilan Ben Zion. Picture. Video
-- EUROPE --
Health-bullying-WHO-Europe-Canada,WRAP
COPENHAGEN
Some 16 percent of children aged 11 to 15 were cyberbullied in 2022, up from 13 percent four years earlier, according to a WHO Europe report covering 44 countries.
450 words moved by Camille Bas-Wohlert. Video.
Croatia-Nepal-Philippines-labour-migration, FOCUS
ZAGREB
Durga Phuyal had hoped to start anew when she landed in Croatia, but the Nepali migrant faced an uphill battle to adjust to life in the Balkan country.
800 words moved by Lajla Veselica. Picture. Video
-- NORTH AFRICA --
Tunisia-politics-trial,WRAP
TUNIS
Four people are condemned to death and two sentenced to life in prison after a decade-long investigation into the 2013 killing of Tunisian secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid.
500 words moved by Kaouther Larbi
-- ASIA --
Myanmar-politics-conflict-army,WRAP
NAYPYIDAW
Myanmar's junta holds its annual Armed Forces Day parade in a show of force as it struggles to contain a growing armed resistance that has captured broad swathes of territory.
500 words 1130 GMT. Picture. Video
Pakistan-politics-court
ISLAMABAD
Six Pakistan high court judges have accused the nation's intelligence agency of intimidating and coercing them over "politically consequential" cases in a letter seen by AFP.
550 words moved
Indonesia-Bangladesh-Myanmar-Rohingya-refugees
JAKARTA
Dozens of Rohingya refugees saved after their boat capsized off Indonesia's westernmost coast last week have been forced from their temporary shelter due to local protests, a United Nations refugee agency official says.
400 words moved
Uzbekistan-environment-gold,REPORTAGE
SOYKECHAR, Uzbekistan
In Uzbekistan, recent regulatory changes designed to boost the economy mean anyone and everyone can now hunt for gold.
750 words moved by Bruno Kalouaz. Picture. Video
-- AMERICAS --
US-justice-abortion-health,WRAP
WASHINGTON
The US Supreme Court appears poised to reject restrictions imposed by a lower court on an abortion pill widely used in the United States to terminate pregnancies.
650 words moved by Chris Lefkow. Picture.
Also moved: US-justice-abortion-health-pill,FACTS
Venezuela-vote,WRAP
CARACAS
Venezuela's main opposition coalition says it has managed to register a proxy candidate to face off against President Nicolas Maduro in the country's July elections -- but not the one it wanted.
600 words moved by Patrick Fort and Javier Tovar. Picture. Video
-- ENVIRONMENT/CLIMATE --
Sweden-EU-environment-plastics-recycling,REPORTAGE
MOTALA, Sweden
Discarded crisp bags, ketchup bottles and Tupperware containers speed along conveyor belts at a massive high-tech sorting plant dubbed "Site Zero", which Sweden hopes will revolutionise its plastic recycling.
750 words moved by Viken Kantarci. Video. Picture
Austria-climate-energy,FOCUS
VIENNA
In a large hall on the outskirts of Vienna, shiny pipes carry treated wastewater through three giant heat pumps, part of Austria's drive to reduce carbon emissions and its dependence on Russian gas, with more and more European cities eyeing this alternative.
600 words moved by Julia Zappei. Picture. Video
Australia-environment-climate-carbon
SYDNEY
Australia's carbon credit scheme is undermined by damning new research, which found a world-leading reforestation project had been an underperforming "catastrophe".
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
