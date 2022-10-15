UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alerts Declared In Kiev, Across Ukraine

Published October 15, 2022

Air Raid Alerts Declared in Kiev, Across Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) An air raid alert was declared in Kiev, as well as in several other Ukrainian regions, on Saturday morning, according to local authorities.

""Attention! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv!" the Kiev city administration said in a message on Telegram.

Air raid warnings were also issued in the Ukrainian regions of Volyn, Rivne, Ternopil, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Sumy.

Air raid sirens went off in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region on Saturday morning, according to local authorities. The regional administration said on Telegram that air defense was activated and the sounds of two explosions were heard.

Ukrainian media reported on Saturday morning that air raid sirens were heard all across Ukraine.

Late on Friday night, explosions and a subsequent fire were reported in the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, where air defense appeared to have been activated, according to a member of the regional administration.

Anatolii Kurtiev, a Ukrainian official in the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia, said on Telegram on Saturday morning that infrastructure sites were damaged in the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight and a fire was reported.

On Friday night, Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said that there were reports of explosions in Kryvyi Rih.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

