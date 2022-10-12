UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Alerts Sound in Ukraine's Central, Southern Regions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Air raid alerts went off in central and southern Ukraine, including Odesa, on Wednesday morning, Ukrainian media reported.

The authorities of the Cherkasy, Odesa, and Poltava regions have warned residents of the air raid alert, the Strana.ua news website reported.

This is already the third consecutive morning that air raid alerts go off in various parts of Ukraine. On Monday, Russia carried out strikes against infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military, including facilities related to energy and connectivity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was because Moscow could not have left Kiev's crimes committed against the Russian civilian infrastructure without response.

Putin condemned the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge that took place this past Saturday. Russia's Federal security service FSB said the Ukrainian intelligence was behind the explosion that damaged but failed to destroy the bridge linking the peninsula to Russian mainland.

