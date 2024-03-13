Open Menu

Alcaraz, Sinner Cruise Into Indian Wells Quarter-finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Alcaraz, Sinner cruise into Indian Wells quarter-finals

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Italian rival Jannik Sinner remained on course for a semi-final showdown after cruising into the last eight of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday.

Alcaraz sailed into the last eight as he took revenge on Hungary's Fabian Marozsan with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

In-form Sinner meanwhile booked his last eight berth with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 defeat of Ben Shelton.

Sinner's win was his 18th straight victory dating to late last season, leaving him three wins away from his third title of the season after winning the Australian Open and Rotterdam.

"I played really well in the tight moments," the 22-year-old world number three said as he lines up against Czech Jiri Lehecka in the quarters.

"I knew I would not get much rhythm from him. I can be proud of how I played. The wind didn't make it easier but I tried to stay positive and it worked out."

Sinner could face Spain's reigning Wimbledon champion Alcaraz in the semi-finals in California in what would be the latest instalment of a burgeoning rivalry.

The duo fought an epic US Open quarter-final in 2022 and met in the semi-finals at Indian Wells and Miami Masters events last season.

Alcaraz must navigate a quarter-final against sixth seed Alexander Zverev before any meeting with Sinner. Zverev reached the last eight after defeating Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in two and three-quarter hours.

Alcaraz had a score to settle with the 58th-ranked Marozsan after losing their only other meeting at last year's Rome Masters.

Alcaraz never let his opponent into the fourth-round match, breaking twice in the opening set and winning 12 of the first 13 points of the second.

The top seed reeled off 22 winners in 75 minutes to race into the quarter-finals.

After a slow start this season and an ankle roll several weeks ago in Brazil, the 20-year-old appeared on course to continue his chase to a possible second title here.

Related Topics

India World Rome Rotterdam Miami Spain Brazil Hungary Australian Open From Top Race Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

10 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

10 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

11 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

11 hours ago
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

11 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

11 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

11 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

11 hours ago
 67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

11 hours ago
 Mass funeral of building collapse victims in inter ..

Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held

11 hours ago

More Stories From World