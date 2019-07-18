UrduPoint.com
All Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Should Urge Tehran To Fulfill Obligations - Maas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

All Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Should Urge Tehran to Fulfill Obligations - Maas

All members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, should try exerting influence on Iran so that the latter will fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

BONN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) All members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, should try exerting influence on Iran so that the latter will fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

Last week, Iran said it had started to enrich uranium beyond the 3.67-percent limit, outlined in the nuclear deal. On the same day, the Iranian statement was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"There is not a single urgent, vital issue related to global politics where a solution can be found without dialogue. Preserving the Vienna deal on the [Iranian] nuclear program is also such an issue. It is important for all involved parties to jointly exert an impact on Tehran so that Iran will return to full implementation of its commitments under the JCPOA," Maas said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On May 8, 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. Tehran's decision to enrich uranium beyond the limit was announced after the deadline had expired.

