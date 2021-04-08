All Puerto Ricans Over 16 Eligible for Vaccinations Starting April 12 - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Puerto Rico has made all residents over 16 years of age eligible to receive coronavirus vaccines as of April 12, the US territory's governor, Pedro Pierluisi, said in his first State of the Government Address.

"I am pleased to announce that, given the sustained increase in the allocation of vaccines to Puerto Rico and the capacity shown by the Department of Health, together with its providers and the National Guard, as of next Monday, April 12, all residents of Puerto Rico over 16 years of age who wants to be vaccinated can make their appointment and receive their vaccination," the governor said as quoted by the San Juan-based Weekly Journal on Wednesday.

Pierluisi also issued an executive order further tightening coronavirus-related mitigation measures due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in Puerto Rico, the report said.