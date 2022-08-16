Almost Half of US Voters 'Angry' About Upcoming Midterm Elections in November - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Almost half of voters in the United States say they are "angry" about the upcoming 2022 midterm elections in November, a new Morning Consult survey revealed on Tuesday.

"(Forty-two percent) of Democratic voters are 'angry' about the midterms, compared with 41% of Republicans," a release about the survey said.

In addition, far fewer Democrats express hope about the midterm elections than Republicans did four years ago (56% to 74%), the release said.

With respect to the sense of apathy, 28% of Democrats and 27% of Republicans say they are indifferent about the midterm elections - up from the 22% in the summer before the 2018 midterms.

The Democrats' anger increased in April and reached a peak in May, when the US Supreme Court reversed its previous ruling on abortion in the Roe vs.

Wade case, while the Republicans' apathy shows relatively steady level over this time, the release said.

"Democratic voters were generally less likely to say they felt angry about the midterm elections until May. Weekly tracking surveys suggest voters on the left were jolted by the leaked draft of opinion on May 2 that suggested the Supreme Court would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion opinion," the release added.

The survey took place on August 3-4 among 806 Democratic voters and 697 Republican voters, with unweighted margins of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.