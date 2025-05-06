AlUla, UNESCO champion documentary heritage for sustainable development at Paris Conference

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), successfully concluded the international conference "Innovating Documentary Heritage for Sustainable Development in AlUla and Saudi Arabia", recently held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Held from April 29 to 30, 2025, under the framework of UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme, the two-day event convened more than 50 global experts in documentary heritage, along with senior representatives from 36 international organizations. The conference drew over 150 in-person participants and engaged an additional 600 virtual attendees from 80 countries, according to an official of RCU on Tuesday.

Discussions underscored the vital role of archives, libraries, and cultural institutions in preserving collective memory, advancing education, and fostering intercultural dialogue. Delegates emphasized the urgency of international collaboration, capacity-building, and digital innovatio - especially in regions grappling with conflict or environmental threats - to safeguard vulnerable documentary heritage.

Reaffirming its dedication to heritage-led sustainable development, RCU reiterated its commitment to empowering national institutions and engaging local communities through its longstanding partnership with UNESCO.

Running concurrently with the conference, the exhibition “Words on Memory: A Window into the Documentary Heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” highlighted RCU’s initiatives in preserving the Kingdom’s collective memory. Featured displays included Islamic manuscripts, historical maps, archival photographs, digital archives, and a Virtual Reality (VR) experience transporting visitors to Jabal Ikma - a UNESCO-recognized site known as an “open library” of ancient inscriptions.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture also participated with a dedicated pavilion spotlighting the Saudi Cultural Memory Centre and its national digitization efforts, such as the Cultural Hub project and a series of newly developed Arabic typefaces aimed at preserving the Kingdom’s cultural identity.

The conference marked a milestone for regional coordination on documentary heritage preservation. Delegates from Arab national commissions, memory committees, and cultural institutions shared strategic updates, including the formation of specialized national Memory of the World committees, improved policy coordination between government and civil society, and new frameworks for identifying and registering heritage assets.

Emphasizing the need for regional collaboration, several countries pledged support for joint nominations to the Memory of the World International Register to reflect shared histories and interconnected cultures. Participants also unveiled plans for a Gulf-wide Memory of the World digital platform and atlas, along with outreach campaigns and capacity-building workshops to empower emerging memory institutions across the region.

Dr. Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, Vice President of Culture at RCU, stated; "This conference reaffirmed a growing international consensus that documentary heritage is central to preserving identity, transmitting knowledge, and ensuring cultural continuity. Through our partnership with UNESCO, we are advancing the legacy of AlUla and Saudi Arabia to support sustainable development and foster global connections."

Dr. Tawfik Jelassi, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, added; "Saudi Arabia has taken a leading role in promoting and safeguarding documentary heritage across the region. This partnership with RCU exemplifies a strong commitment to building capacity, expanding access, and protecting cultural memory as a cornerstone of inclusive and sustainable growth."

The event builds upon RCU’s strategic partnership with UNESCO and the Kingdoms Institute, a regional hub for research and heritage conservation. Together, these initiatives underscore a shared vision to advance documentary heritage preservation, enhance national capabilities, and promote global knowledge exchange.