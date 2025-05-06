New Zealand lawmaker introduces bill to ban social media for under-16s

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A New Zealand ruling party lawmaker has introduced a bill in parliament to ban social media use for individuals under the age of 16 -- a move that has received the backing of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, according to local media on Tuesday.

The bill, put forward by National Party MP Catherine Wedd, would require social media companies to verify the age of users and prevent those under 16 from accessing their platforms, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported.

Wedd argued that the country needs to do more to mitigate the risks social media poses to young people.

"That’s why today National has introduced a members bill to ban social media for kids under 16 years old," he said on X.

The move comes after Australia passed similar legislation last year, becoming the first government globally to enforce an under-16 social media ban.

While most social media platforms technically prohibit users under 13, enforcement has been lax, and children often bypass restrictions. Several platforms have faced criticism for allegedly using algorithms that increase user dependency -- particularly among teens -- though the companies strongly deny such claims.

Multiple studies have linked excessive social media use among youth to lower self-esteem, anxiety, and other mental health issues.