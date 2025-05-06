Open Menu

Museum Visits Hit Record High Over China's May Day Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Museum visits hit record high over China's May Day holiday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) During the five-day May Day holiday, museums across China recorded more than 60.49 million visits, setting a new record and marking a 17 percent increase year on year.

Also, national archaeological parks emerged as a major attraction, registering over 3.

31 million visits across 55 parks from May 1 to 5, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

Visits to these parks rose 2.3 percent compared with the same period last year, with 11 parks each receiving more than 100,000 visits, the administration said.

