President Kais Saied Meets IOM Director-General, Reaffirms Tunisia’s Firm Stance On Irregular Migration
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) President Kais Saied met Director-General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Ms. Amy Pope at the Carthage Palace.
At the outset of the meeting, the Head of State reiterated Tunisia's unwavering position in refusing to serve as a transit point or host country for irregular migrants.
He was quoted in a Presidency statement as stressing that this phenomenon is not innocent but is driven by criminal networks engaged in human trafficking and organ trade across Africa and the northern Mediterranean,
"No one can believe that thousands of people, including women, pregnant mothers, and those carrying infants, would travel thousands of kilometres on foot only to be directed to specific cities in Tunisia, such as Jebeniana and El Amra, without prior criminal coordination," the President of the Republic stated.
He emphasised that no country in the world would tolerate any part of its territory operating outside its laws and sovereignty. He noted that Tunisian authorities have treated these displaced individuals not only in accordance with humanitarian law but also guided by noble moral values during the evacuation of several camps.
The Head of State pointed out that these migrants were no less vulnerable in the past, but the scale of this phenomenon has grown significantly.
"If they are now seeking safe havens, it is because they are victims of an unjust global economic system, a system that Tunisia itself suffers from and is among its casualties," he added.
He reaffirmed Tunisia's pride in its African identity, declaring, "Africa, abundant with resources, should belong to Africans."
President Kais Saied called on the IOM to redouble efforts to facilitate the voluntary return of these migrants, provide them with financial support for reintegration, and collaborate with relevant parties to determine the fate of missing individuals, whether at sea or on land.
He concluded by stressing that Tunisia has shouldered significant burdens and can no longer sustain the current situation.
The country seeks to establish a new humanitarian system that breaks away from one that has only produced wealth plundering, famine, and conflict.
In a media statement, IOM Director-General Amy Pope expressed her satisfaction with the meeting, stating, "I was very pleased to meet with the President of the Republic. We discussed the pressing issue of irregular migration, which concerns the entire international community. We agreed on adopting an effective approach to potentially find solutions to save lives and assist victims of this scourge."
She added, "We also explored ways to facilitate voluntary returns, ensure dignified lives, and create job opportunities for sustainable reintegration in countries of origin. Such measures would benefit all stakeholders at the national, regional, and international levels."
