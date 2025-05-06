Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin visited Tuesday the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heaydar Aliyev, founder and architect of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb.

The Belarusian PM also honored the memory of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva by placing flowers at her grave.