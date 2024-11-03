Open Menu

Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh Held Series Of Meetings With Pakistani-Americans In NY, Urging Investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has met a cross-section of Pakistani-Americans in New York where he went through a busy schedule, outlining efforts to strengthen Pak-US ties and calling for greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The ambassador also met US Congressman Tom Suozzi, who is the Co-Chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, to discuss ways towards boosting relations between the two countries.

In this regard, the discussion focused on promoting economic partnership, security cooperation, and people-to-people ties, according to a press release.

Ambassador Sheikh also invited the Congressman to visit Pakistan.

He also met with prominent Pakistani-origin businessmen representing key sectors, including travel and tourism, petroleum, textiles, IT services, and food imports, the press release said the discussions focused on enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties, ensuring mutual growth.

Ambassador Sheikh assured them of his commitment to support their efforts towards exploring investment and partnership opportunities.

He also met with the office-bearers of the Pakistani American Community of Long Island (PACOLI), which is led by Humayoun Shabbir.

Pakistan's Consul General in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai. accompanied him.

The meeting focused on initiatives to enhance community welfare, including facilitating skilled labour opportunities for Pakistani professionals in healthcare and IT sector.

Ambassador Sheikh commended PACOLI’s efforts in promoting local political engagement, emphasizing the importance of leveraging network of Pakistani-Americans to bolster business linkages and address community concerns. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting its diaspora in the United States.

He also attended a community meeting hosted by Dr. Abid Sheikh, emphasizing initiatives to boost trade, investment & community support

With the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) New York chapter, the ambassador discussed cooperation in healthcare. He lauded the Chapter’s role in strengthening Pak-US bilateral ties in the social sector and the humanitarian domain.

APPNA's New York Chapter is led by Dr. Shamim Salman.

