MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) An Antonov An-2 plane crashed in the early hours of Monday in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region leaving one person killed and one more injured, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"On July 13, at 04:10 a.m. Moscow time [01:10 GMT] an An-2 plane crash was reported with the subsequent burning in Kistenevka settlement, the Bolsheboldinsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod region," the statement said.

According to the ministry, one person was killed as a result of the plane crash and one more was injured.

The local department of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has formed a commission to clarify the circumstances and reasons for the crash of the An-2.

According to the Volga Transport Prosecutor's Office in Nizhny Novgorod, the aircraft belongs to a private company and the crash took place during agricultural works. The preliminary data also suggests that the plane crashed after hitting a power line.