UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

An-2 Plane Crashes In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region, One Killed - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

An-2 Plane Crashes in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region, One Killed - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) An Antonov An-2 plane crashed in the early hours of Monday in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region leaving one person killed and one more injured, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"On July 13, at 04:10 a.m. Moscow time [01:10 GMT] an An-2 plane crash was reported with the subsequent burning in Kistenevka settlement, the Bolsheboldinsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod region," the statement said.

According to the ministry, one person was killed as a result of the plane crash and one more was injured.

The local department of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has formed a commission to clarify the circumstances and reasons for the crash of the An-2.

According to the Volga Transport Prosecutor's Office in Nizhny Novgorod, the aircraft belongs to a private company and the crash took place during agricultural works. The preliminary data also suggests that the plane crashed after hitting a power line.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Russia Company Nizhny Novgorod July

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5, 266 with 251, 625 cases of Cor ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris observe Martyrs' Day today

23 minutes ago

PM reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering commitment for ..

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.