LUANDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) -- Angola's largest diamond mining project, Luele Diamond Project, was officially inaugurated on Tuesday after Angolan President Joao Lourenco pressed a button to announce its commencement of operations.

According to official information, the project, which is located in Lunda Sul Province, northeast of Angola, can extract 628 million carats of diamonds.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum, and Gas said on its Facebook page that the Luele Diamond Project is a kimberlite deposit diamond mine, which was discovered in 2013. The mining operation is anticipated to span 60 years.

According to Angola Press Agency, the Luele Diamond Project is recognized as Angola's largest diamond project. In its initial phase, the project is expected to yield over one million carats per year, generating an annual gross revenue of 60 million U.S. Dollars.