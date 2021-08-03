Argentina Begins Vaccination of Teenagers Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Argentina begins vaccination against COVID-19 for teenagers aged 12-17, the country's Health Ministry said.

"As part of a virtual meeting of the Federal Council of Health held today, the ministers of health of the country's [provinces] officially launched vaccination against COVID-19 for adolescents aged 12-17 with concomitant diseases," the ministry said.

Risk factors include heart, neurological, kidney, respiratory diseases, obesity, and some types of disability.

Earlier, the European Medicines Agency approved the use of the Moderna vaccine for adolescents. Argentina followed suit by deciding to use the vaccine for that category of citizens.

The country received 3.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine as a donation from the United States.