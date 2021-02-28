UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Calls For Non-Implication Of Armed Forces In Political Processes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:23 AM

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the country's armed forces continue to ensure the security of Armenia despite political developments, calling on stakeholders not to engage the army in political processes

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the country's armed forces continue to ensure the security of Armenia despite political developments, calling on stakeholders not to engage the army in political processes.

"The armed forces fully and responsibly fulfill their functions to ensure the country's security.

And, despite the political processes, continue to serve for the sake of security of the state and the people. We demand that statements on behalf of the armed forces not be made and engagement of the army into political processes be restrained," the ministry wrote on its website.

The ministry added that it was unacceptable to place personal political interests above the country's security.

"The defense ministry is out of the politics and, therefore, will consistently go on with reforms and steps aimed at the modernization of the defense sphere," the ministry said.

