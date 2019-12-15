At least 10 People Killed, 15 Injured in Fire at Factory in Central Bangladesh - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) At least 10 people were killed with 15 others injured in a fire that broke out at the Luxury Fan manufacturing factory in the province of Gazipur in central Bangladesh close to the capital of Dhaka, local media reported on Sunday.

The Dhakka Tribune newspaper reported, citing the Fire Service and Civil Defence, that the blast started on the second floor of the fan factory in the afternoon. It took firefighters about two hours to cope with the fire.

According to the newspaper, about 80 workers were at the factory when the fire erupted with 19 of them being on the roof.

The survivors, in their turn, said that the blast erupted after polishing materials for manufacturing work caught fire.