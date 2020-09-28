UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 People Killed In Landslides In Northern Borneo - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

At Least 14 People Killed in Landslides in Northern Borneo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) At least 14 people were killed in landslides caused by heavy rains in several locations of Tarakan city in Indonesia's North Kalimantan province, media reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that 10 people had been killed in the disaster.

According to Antara news, seven of the victims, including a family of three, are in the Juata Permai area.

Several people were injured and numerous houses were destroyed by the landslides, the publication said.

More Stories From World

