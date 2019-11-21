At Least 5 Killed in Argentine Sugar Refinery Fire - Reports

At least five people were killed and 10 more were wounded as a result of a blast and subsequent fire at a sugar refinery in Argentina's northwestern Jujuy province, media reported on Thursday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) At least five people were killed and 10 more were wounded as a result of a blast and subsequent fire at a sugar refinery in Argentina's northwestern Jujuy province, media reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

The incident took place at La Esperanza plant in the city of San Pedro de Jujuy on Wednesday morning, according to the Clarin news outlet.

The local authorities said that the fire started after a big storage tank with alcohol exploded. The flames quickly spread to a room where bagasse, a dry and flammable residue that remains after the extraction of juice from sugarcane, was stored.

Eyewitnesses said that the flames rose to a height of 10 meters (33 feet), and strong explosions were heard in the area. Residents near the plant were evacuated, the media said.

All of those injured were transported to hospitals, and the blaze has been taken under control, the local authorities said.