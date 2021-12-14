At Least 50 People Dead In Haiti Gas Tanker Explosion: Local Official
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:42 PM
PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 50 people died when a gas tanker exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, according to the local deputy mayor.
"I saw on the scene between 50 and 54 people burned alive," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said. "It is impossible to identify them."