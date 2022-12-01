At Least Two People Killed in Plane Crash in Armenia - Ministry of Emergency Situations

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) At least two people were killed in a plane crash in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM) said on Thursday.

"On December 1 at 14:20 (p.m. local time, 10:20 GMT), the National Crisis Management Center received the information that a B55 plane crashed and caught fire near the village of Jraber in the Kotayk Province.

.. Two burnt bodies were found on the scene," the statement said.

According to the emergency service, fire rescue teams and medics were sent to the site. The fire was extinguished at 14:41.