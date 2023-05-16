ATF Says Responding to Reports of Mass Shooting in Farmington, New Mexico

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to reports of a mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, the bureau's Phoenix office said on Monday.

"ATF is responding to a report of a mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico," ATF Phoenix said in a statement via Twitter.

Farmington Municipal Schools also released a statement via social media on Monday, informing the public that all of the area's schools were placed on "preventative lockdown" at the request of the Farmington Police Department.

Four locations remain on lockdown as of the latest update, with lockdowns at all other locations lifted, the schools' statement said.