AUKUS Partners Demonstrate AI-Enabled Tracker Swarm - US Defense Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) demonstrated a jointly developed tracking swarm asset that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the US Defense Department said on Friday.

"The work saw the initial joint deployment of Australian, UK and US AI-enabled assets in a collaborative swarm to detect and track military targets in a representative environment in real time," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The demonstration marks the first instance of jointly developed AUKUS AI capability being deployed on coalition autonomous systems for an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission, the statement said.

US delegates joined Australian and UK counterparts to observe the trial, held at Upavon in Wiltshire, UK, the statement said. The officials aim to rapidly drive the technologies into "responsible military use," the statement added.

