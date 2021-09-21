UrduPoint.com

AUKUS Submarine Deal Insults France, Splits West - EU Parliament's Largest Party

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:40 AM

AUKUS Submarine Deal Insults France, Splits West - EU Parliament's Largest Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The AUKUS deal between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom is an offense to France and cleaves the Western community, the leader of the European People's Party (EEP), the largest group in the European Parliament, said on Monday.

On Wednesday, Australia canceled a $66 billion deal with France on submarines and entered a new security partnership, AUKUS, with the US and the UK, which will help Canberra develop its own nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

"The #AUKUS deal is a diplomatic offence to France, and it unnecessarily splits the West in the face of China's assertiveness in the pacific," EEP leader Manfred Weber wrote on Twitter.

The official added that Europe should keep its unity and rely not only on the economic might when defending its interests.

On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the move of Australia as a "stab in the back," underlining that the trust had been undermined. Paris also said that it was waiting for explanations from Canberra, as well as from Washington.

On Friday, Le Drian announced that French ambassadors to the US and Australia were immediately recalled to Paris following the decision of Australia.

Related Topics

Australia Europe China Washington Parliament Twitter France Canberra Paris United Kingdom United States From Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

3 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Multan city roads to have monuments soon

Multan city roads to have monuments soon

55 minutes ago
 Change in police culture only possible with quick ..

Change in police culture only possible with quick redressal of citizens' complai ..

55 minutes ago
 Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Paki ..

Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Pakistan's intrusion in Afghan int ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.