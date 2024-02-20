Australia Says To Build Biggest Navy Since World War II
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 12:41 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Australia on Tuesday outlined a decade-long plan to double its fleet of major warships and boost defence spending by an additional US$7 billion, in the face of a quickening Asia-Pacific arms race.
Under the plan, Australia will get a navy of 26 major surface combatant ships, up from 11 today.
"It is the largest fleet that we will have since the end of the Second World War," said Defence Minister Richard Marles.
The announcement comes after a massive build-up of firepower by rivals China and Russia, and amid growing confrontation between nervous US-led allies and increasingly bellicose authoritarian governments.
Australia will get six Hunter class frigates, 11 general-purpose frigates, three air warfare destroyers and six state-of-the-art surface warships that do not need to be crewed.
At least some of the fleet will be armed with Tomahawk missiles capable of long-range strikes on targets deep inside enemy territory -- a major deterrent capability.
The plan would see Australia increase its defence spending to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, above the two percent target set by its NATO allies.
Some of the ships will be built in Adelaide, ensuring more than 3,000 jobs, but others will be sourced from US designs and a still undecided design to come from Spain, Germany, South Korea or Japan.
- Change, or more of the same? -
In 2021, Australia announced plans to buy at least three US-designed nuclear-powered submarines, scrapping a years-long plan to develop non-nuclear subs from France that had already cost billions of Dollars.
While the Virginia-class submarines will be nuclear-powered, they will not be armed with atomic weapons and are instead expected to carry long-range cruise missiles. They represent a step-shift for the country's open water capabilities.
Experts say that taken together, Australia is poised to develop significant naval capability.
But the country's major defence projects have long been beset by cost overruns, government U-turns, policy changes and project plans that make more sense for local job creation than defence.
Michael Shoebridge, a former senior security official and now independent analyst, said the government must overcome past errors and had "no more time to waste" as competition in the region heats up.
Shoebridge said there must be a trimmed-down procurement process, otherwise, it will be a "familiar path that leads to delays, construction troubles, cost blowouts -- and at the end, ships that get into service too late with systems that are overtaken by events and technological change".
Wooing specific electorates with the promise of "continuous naval shipbuilding" cannot be the priority, he said.
"This will just get in the way of the actual priority: reversing the collapse of our Navy's fleet."
Recent Stories
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March
More Stories From World
-
UK court to hear final Assange appeal against extradition to US6 minutes ago
-
Messi denies political snub was behind Hong Kong no-show7 minutes ago
-
Brazil-Israel row escalates as Lula declared 'persona non grata'7 minutes ago
-
Crisis-club Napoli replace coach Mazzarri ahead of Barca clash4 hours ago
-
Inzaghi eyeing repeat of Inter's Champions League final run11 hours ago
-
15 Senegal candidates call for vote before president leaves office11 hours ago
-
Doha meeting urges Afghanistan not to become 'hotbed' of terrorist activities: UN chief12 hours ago
-
Ireland call up Jager and Ahern into squad for Wales Test12 hours ago
-
ATP Delray Beach Open results - collated12 hours ago
-
Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city14 hours ago
-
Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions after Navalny death13 hours ago
-
Red Cross probing fate of 23,000 missing in Russia-Ukraine war15 hours ago