Australia Win Rain-hit Third T20 Against New Zealand By 27 Runs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Australia beat New Zealand by 27 runs in the rain-shortened third Twenty20 in Auckland on Sunday to complete a clean sweep of the series.
Responding to Australia's 118-4 from 10.4 overs, New Zealand scored 98-3, falling short of a target adjusted to 126 off 10 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
The required run rate grew quickly after the home side lost two quick wickets before Glenn Phillips posted their top score for the second straight game, finishing on 40 not out off 24 balls.
Australian pace bowler Spencer Johnson impressed in his first appearance of the series taking 1-10 off his two overs.
Three rain stoppages curtailed Australia's innings after they were asked to bat first at Eden Park.
Opener Travis Head top scored with 33 off 30 balls but the most punishing batting was Matthew Short's 27 off 11 balls and Glenn Maxwell's 20 off nine.
Australia dominated the series, winning the opener by six wickets in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by a 72-run victory in game two in Auckland on Friday.
New Zealand weren't helped by injuries which ruled out key batsmen Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway at different stages of the series while veteran Kane Williamson was absent because of the birth of his child.
Both sides were using the series to prepare for the T20 World Cup which takes place in the United States and West Indies in June.
The first Test of a two-match series between the teams starts in Wellington on Thursday.
