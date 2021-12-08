UrduPoint.com

Australia's Queensland Detects New Version Of Omicron Variant

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Australia's Queensland Detects New Version of Omicron Variant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A new version of the Omicron coronavirus strain has been detected in Australia's Queensland, health authorities said on Wednesday.

"One gentleman the other day has been identified as having Omicron-like ... That is the new lineage and name that will be given to this variant that has been identified and confirmed by the international committee," Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

One of the two new Queensland cases is a man who has recently returned from South Africa. The genetic structure of the virus that infected him was found different from the original Omicron variant. D'Ath said that Australia's forensic scientists have now reclassified the Omicron strain into two lineages, both of which can be found in Queensland.

"We now have Omicron and Omicron-like, it's a reminder to us all that as we open our borders this doesn't mean that the COVID journey has finished, in many ways the COVID journey is just starting," Acting Chief Health Officer Peter Aitken said.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite the new wave of travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Related Topics

Africa World Australia Europe Man South Africa November All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From ..

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victim ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

29 minutes ago
 Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

9 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 death ..

Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

9 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

13 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.