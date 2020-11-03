UrduPoint.com
Austrian Interior Minister Confirms Military Involved In Protection Of Vienna Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:00 AM

Austrian Interior Minister Confirms Military Involved in Protection of Vienna Facilities

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed that the military were now involved in protection of a number of facilities in Vienna.

"In addition, I reached an agreement with the defense minister that the Bundeswehr, with the help of special forces, will take over the protection of facilities that were previously guarded by the police, so that additional forces would be released for the search," Nehammer told ORF.

Austrian media on Monday evening reported about an attack on a synagogue in downtown Vienna.

According to the OE24 tv channel, in total, about 50 shots were fired on the street near the synagogue. The police said one person had been killed, several others seriously wounded, including a policeman, the attacker had been neutralized.

The Vienna mayor confirmed that at least 15 people had been injured, seven of them seriously. A local broadcaster reported that four terrorists had been detained on the central Graben square near the synagogue, but the interior minister did not confirm the report. Overall, there may be seven perpetrators.

