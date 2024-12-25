Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Latest reports say there is a fear of multiple fatalities in plane crash en route to Chechnya

BAKU: (UrduPoint/Paksitan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) An Azerbaijani passenger plane en route to Chechnya crashed near an airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The videos and images of the crash went viral on social media.

In the viral videos, the plane could be seen rapidly descending before colliding with the ground and erupting into flames. The smoke billowed from the wreckage.

According to the media reports, the flight path was altered due to fog, and the aircraft had requested an emergency landing shortly before the crash.

Russia media reported that the plane was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

“Out of these, 27 individuals managed to survive the crash,” said the reports.

Kazakh authorities confirmed that the 27 injured survivors were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The authorities said that the crash might have been caused by a bird strike. The aircraft had to divert its route due to dense fog in Grozny.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over the incident involving the Azerbaijani plane, offering heartfelt condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

He said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured,”.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan in this moment of grief,” said the PM.