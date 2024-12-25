Open Menu

Azerbaijan Passenger Plane Crashes In Kazakhstan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 03:31 PM

Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Latest reports say there is a fear of multiple fatalities in plane crash en route to Chechnya

BAKU: (UrduPoint/Paksitan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) An Azerbaijani passenger plane en route to Chechnya crashed near an airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The videos and images of the crash went viral on social media.

In the viral videos, the plane could be seen rapidly descending before colliding with the ground and erupting into flames. The smoke billowed from the wreckage.

According to the media reports, the flight path was altered due to fog, and the aircraft had requested an emergency landing shortly before the crash.

Russia media reported that the plane was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

“Out of these, 27 individuals managed to survive the crash,” said the reports.

Kazakh authorities confirmed that the 27 injured survivors were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The authorities said that the crash might have been caused by a bird strike. The aircraft had to divert its route due to dense fog in Grozny.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over the incident involving the Azerbaijani plane, offering heartfelt condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

He said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured,”.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan in this moment of grief,” said the PM.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Social Media Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

2 hours ago
Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

2 hours ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

3 hours ago

More Stories From World