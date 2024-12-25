Azerbaijan Passenger Plane Crashes In Kazakhstan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 03:31 PM
Latest reports say there is a fear of multiple fatalities in plane crash en route to Chechnya
BAKU: (UrduPoint/Paksitan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) An Azerbaijani passenger plane en route to Chechnya crashed near an airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.
The videos and images of the crash went viral on social media.
In the viral videos, the plane could be seen rapidly descending before colliding with the ground and erupting into flames. The smoke billowed from the wreckage.
According to the media reports, the flight path was altered due to fog, and the aircraft had requested an emergency landing shortly before the crash.
Russia media reported that the plane was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members.
“Out of these, 27 individuals managed to survive the crash,” said the reports.
Kazakh authorities confirmed that the 27 injured survivors were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
The authorities said that the crash might have been caused by a bird strike. The aircraft had to divert its route due to dense fog in Grozny.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over the incident involving the Azerbaijani plane, offering heartfelt condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.
He said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured,”.
“Pakistan stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan in this moment of grief,” said the PM.
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
More Stories From World
-
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan2 minutes ago
-
Zelensky condemns Russian 'inhumane' Christmas attack on energy grid4 minutes ago
-
Liverpool host Foxes, Arsenal prepare for life without Saka54 minutes ago
-
25 survivors from plane crash in Kazakhstan: ministry2 hours ago
-
Ukraine reports massive Christmas day attack by Russia3 hours ago
-
Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'3 hours ago
-
Cuba's 'invisible' tragedy: US-bound migrants who disappear in the Caribbean4 hours ago
-
Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force4 hours ago
-
Ambushes and nostalgia on banks of frontline Ukraine river4 hours ago
-
'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels4 hours ago
-
War-torn Sudan faces 'widening' famine crisis: UN report4 hours ago
-
Iran condemns Israel's 'brazen admission' of killing Hamas ex-leader5 hours ago