UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing To Send Delegation To JCPOA Joint Commission Talks In Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Beijing to Send Delegation to JCPOA Joint Commission Talks in Vienna

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) China will send its delegation to the upcoming meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commission in Vienna and hopes the talks will cement the consensus on preserving the Iran nuclear deal, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced that the Joint Commission of the JCPOA will meet in the Austrian capital on December 16 at the level of political directors.

"China has maintained close contact with all relevant parties in upholding and executing the agreement, and taken part in all previous JCPOA Joint Commission meetings. This time we will send a delegation to the meeting as well," spokeswoman Hua Chunying told briefing.

She expressed hope that the sides would use the upcoming meeting as "an opportunity to further strengthen the consensus on upholding and implementing the JCPOA and UN Security Council resolution 2231, explore effective ways to respond to current challenges, and continue to advance a political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.

"

The diplomat noted that China also hopes the United States will return to the Iran nuclear deal and thereby contribute to non-proliferation and peace efforts in the middle East.

The last talks at the level of political directors were held in Vienna on September 1. The preparations for the next meeting come as tensions around the deal are mounting. In the wake of the November 27 assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian parliament has ratified the general outlines of a national plan to boost nuclear activity.

According to Ulyanov, the move threatens to aggravate Tehran's nuclear row with the global community, while the latter has been hoping for normalizing the situation around the deal, as Democrat Joe Biden is expected to take the White House.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Russia China Parliament Nuclear White House Vienna Tehran United States Middle East September November December All Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, 768 recove ..

36 minutes ago

Israel Welcomes Slovenia's Decision to Recognize H ..

36 minutes ago

283 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

36 minutes ago

OPEC Confirms OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Postponed ..

47 minutes ago

Philippines to Purchase Sputnik V, Sinovac, Pfizer ..

52 minutes ago

Only three results are still under investigation, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.