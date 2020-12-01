Beijing to Send Delegation to JCPOA Joint Commission Talks in Vienna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) China will send its delegation to the upcoming meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commission in Vienna and hopes the talks will cement the consensus on preserving the Iran nuclear deal, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced that the Joint Commission of the JCPOA will meet in the Austrian capital on December 16 at the level of political directors.

"China has maintained close contact with all relevant parties in upholding and executing the agreement, and taken part in all previous JCPOA Joint Commission meetings. This time we will send a delegation to the meeting as well," spokeswoman Hua Chunying told briefing.

She expressed hope that the sides would use the upcoming meeting as "an opportunity to further strengthen the consensus on upholding and implementing the JCPOA and UN Security Council resolution 2231, explore effective ways to respond to current challenges, and continue to advance a political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.

"

The diplomat noted that China also hopes the United States will return to the Iran nuclear deal and thereby contribute to non-proliferation and peace efforts in the middle East.

The last talks at the level of political directors were held in Vienna on September 1. The preparations for the next meeting come as tensions around the deal are mounting. In the wake of the November 27 assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian parliament has ratified the general outlines of a national plan to boost nuclear activity.

According to Ulyanov, the move threatens to aggravate Tehran's nuclear row with the global community, while the latter has been hoping for normalizing the situation around the deal, as Democrat Joe Biden is expected to take the White House.