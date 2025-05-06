Open Menu

Belarus, Laos Intend To Intensify Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and concurrently to the Lao People's Democratic Republic Vladimir Borovikov met with Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammavongsa during a working visit to Vientiane on 5 May.

The parties discussed the ways of intensifying and expanding the cooperation in politics, trade, economy, science, technology and humanitarian matters and reviewed the progress in the previously reached agreements.

The parties reaffirmed commitment to promoting people's diplomacy, which plays an important role in strengthening interstate ties,BelTA reported.

Ambassador Vladimir Borovikov also had meetings with Lao Minister of Home Affairs Vilayvong Bouddakham, Lao Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines Chansaveng Boungnong. A wide range of issues was discussed during the meetings.

